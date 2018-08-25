Government ignored defence procurement procedure in Rafale deal: P Chidambaram

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at Centre ignored defence procurement procedures and bypassed several committees before signing the Rafael aircraft deal.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, the former finance minister said: "Why was the defence procurement procedure ignored in the Rafael deal and why were the Contract Negotiation Committee and the Price Negotiation Committee kept in dark about it? The Cabinet Committee on Security was also not taken into confidence before signing the deal."

"We think that the matter is serious enough that there should be a public debate and there should be a detailed inquiry," he added. The former finance minister also alleged that there was a huge difference in the price per aircraft secured by the UPA regime and as opposed to that of the NDA government.

"The UPA contract priced the Rafale jets at Rs 526 crore per aircraft and the NDA contract priced them at Rs 1,670 crore per aircraft. If these numbers are correct, will someone explain why the prices jumped three times?" he added.Congress is planning to make controversial Rafael deal a poll agenda for 2019 and decided to launch a month-long nationwide campaign against the deal and also urged all opposition parties to come together to attack the government on the issue.