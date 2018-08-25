Government's inaction against Pakur incident proves that it was backed and patronized by it, says Swami Agnivesh

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Reiterating that Pakur incident was government sponsored, Social Activist Swami Agnivesh further alleged that State Government's inaction against those named in the FIR for attacking him, itself is a proof that it was a pre-planned conspiracy. Agnivesh, along with Supreme Court Lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Social Activist Medha Patkar, met Governor Droupadi Murmu in Ranchi on Saturday and requested her to intervene.

Agnivesh was allegedly manhandled by BJYM and ABVP workers in Pakur on July 17 and was shown black flags for making some anti-Hindu remarks earlier and provoking the tribal community. Chief Minister Raghubar Das had ordered Chief Secretary to get the matter investigated by Divisional Commissioner and DIG of Santhal Pargana and submit a report as soon as possible. Agnivesh, calling it a pre-planned conspiracy, had demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter either by a sitting or retired High Court Judge.

"Arresting of not a single person named in the FIR even after more than a month, itself proves that the attack was completely backed and patronized by the State Government. The attackers are still roaming openly and terrorizing people by announcing proudly that no action could be taken against them," said Swami Agnivesh.

Supreme Court Lawyer and social activist Prashant Bhushan alleged that the BJP has been trying to create a feeling among the people that social activists like Swami Agnivesh and others are anti-social, anti-national and wants to help Naxals. "BJP workers also attacked Swami Agnivesh in Delhi. Similar attacks were made on Umar Khalid in Delhi and the attackers released a video saying they attacked on them because they are anti-national and from Jawaharlal Nehru University," said Bhushan. Such feelings are being created against social activists that they are anti-national and want to help Naxals, he added. "BJP people, as well as the news channels run by them, are behind it that also air the videos released by them and create negative feeling against such activists," said the Supreme Court lawyer.

Social activist Medha Patkar, on the other hand, alleged that those who try to protect tribal rights in Jharkhand are being targeted. She said, that they requested the Governor to provide all rights to the Gram Sabha under Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 or PESA Act and Fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution as well.