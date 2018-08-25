India facing a full-blown crisis on the job front: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

LONDON: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said India was facing a "full-blown crisis" of unemployment and the Government was refusing to admit it.

"The jobs crisis can be addressed, but India has to first accept that there is a problem," said Gandhi during an interaction programme at the prestigious London School of Economics here.

He said that there is a "full-blown job crisis" in India and the Indian Government is in denial".

Comparing China with India, he said "Where China creates 50,000 jobs a day, only 450 jobs are created in a day in India. This is a catastrophe."

During the occasion, the 48-year-old leader said that India has a bigger role to play for the world as the nation is more refined now.

"We can't afford to have wars that have been happening for the last many years. Conflict is already operating. We can see Western Europe, China and other countries changing. We, India, have a role to play," said Gandhi.

"Now India is much big and refined. India has its own vision and has a role to play for the world," he said.

"India with its non-violent ideas and our ability to show compassion to people who we don't agree with is embedded in our culture," he said.

He said that the degree of violence he witnessed in his life has made him more compassionate.

"As a victim of violence, I condemn any form of violence on anyone.

I'm crystal clear about that," he said referring to the assassination of his father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi.

Gandhi said he felt sad when he saw the pictures of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam chief Velupillai Prabhakaran's body at a beach in Sri Lanka's Jaffna.

Prabhakaran, who was responsible for the killing of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was shot dead by Sri Lankan troops in 2009.