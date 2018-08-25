India, Nepal to sign MoUs on railway

Home Nation

Nepal has prepared Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) over the construction of railway and bulk cargo with India.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:48 PM

By UNI

KATHMANDU: Ahead of the regional summit of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), Nepal has prepared Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) over the construction of railway and bulk cargo with India, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has said.

The Foreign Minister also said on Friday that a bilateral meeting has been scheduled for Prime Ministers of both the countries on August 31, in the two-day summit, according to the media reports here.

"During the meeting (between the Indian PM and Nepali Counterpart) MoUs on railway co-operation and bulk cargo, are prepared to be signed," Foreign Minister Gyawali said.

Prior to the summit, Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari will host a luncheon in honour of the guests arriving in Kathmandu for the summit, which will be followed by the opening session in Hotel Soaltee Crowne Plaza in the capital city.

"On August 31, a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli is planned and the hospice built inside Pashupatinath temple in Indian Government aid will be inaugurated and handed over to Nepal," Gyawali said.

