Home Nation

Jharkhand: Airport, Medical College, government schemes named after AB Vajpayee

Talking to the media persons following the Cabinet Meeting in Ranchi, State Urban Development Minister CP Singh said that all the newly built structures in the State will be named after Vajpayee.

Published: 25th August 2018 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The State Cabinet on Friday gave its approval to the proposals of naming Deoghar Airport and Palamu Medical College and several other government schemes, educational and professional institutions after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Talking to the media persons following the Cabinet Meeting in Ranchi, State Urban Development Minister CP Singh said that all the newly built structures in the State will be named after Vajpayee.

"The Jharkhand Innovation Laboratory will named as Atal Innovation Laboratory, name of Convention Centre in Ranchi being constructed under Urban Development Department has also been changed to Atal Convention Centre, Professional College in Jamshedpur has also been named as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Professional College, besides naming Deoghar Airport and Sahibganj port after the late Prime Minister," said Singh.

The Cabinet also Okayed the proposal of starting awards in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee for outstanding performance in the filed of literature, Media and good governance he added. The Cabinet also gave its approval for raising a huge statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the new Assembly building which is under construction in Ranchi.

In another decision the Jharkhand Cabinet also approved the proposal of merging Chief Minister's Insurance Scheme with Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister's Public Health Mission and carry out the scheme by Health and Social Welfare Department under the State Government - Jharkhand State Health Society or its successor. 59 lakh families will be covered under the scheme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand cabinet AB Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat