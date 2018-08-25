Jharkhand: Airport, Medical College, government schemes named after AB Vajpayee

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The State Cabinet on Friday gave its approval to the proposals of naming Deoghar Airport and Palamu Medical College and several other government schemes, educational and professional institutions after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



Talking to the media persons following the Cabinet Meeting in Ranchi, State Urban Development Minister CP Singh said that all the newly built structures in the State will be named after Vajpayee.

"The Jharkhand Innovation Laboratory will named as Atal Innovation Laboratory, name of Convention Centre in Ranchi being constructed under Urban Development Department has also been changed to Atal Convention Centre, Professional College in Jamshedpur has also been named as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Professional College, besides naming Deoghar Airport and Sahibganj port after the late Prime Minister," said Singh.

The Cabinet also Okayed the proposal of starting awards in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee for outstanding performance in the filed of literature, Media and good governance he added. The Cabinet also gave its approval for raising a huge statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the new Assembly building which is under construction in Ranchi.

In another decision the Jharkhand Cabinet also approved the proposal of merging Chief Minister's Insurance Scheme with Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister's Public Health Mission and carry out the scheme by Health and Social Welfare Department under the State Government - Jharkhand State Health Society or its successor. 59 lakh families will be covered under the scheme.