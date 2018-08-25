Man loses eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh village

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: One person has lost his eyesight after consuming spurious liquor at Bidoli village under Jhinjhana police station here, a day after another man was hospitalised with a similar complaint, police said today.

Station House Officer OP Chaudhary said Sukhpal lost his eyesight yesterday after he consumed liquor brought from Kamalpur village.

The day before, a person called Moher Singh was hospitalised after he complained of losing his eyesight after consuming spurious liquor.

Police said they have arrested a woman, Amarjit Kaur, the wife of Joga Singh who allegedly supplied the spurious liquor.

Singh had also consumed the alleged spurious liquor and died, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) K P Singh said a medical camp was set up in the village after five people died and seven others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor recently.