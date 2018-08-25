One person killed, 10 injured during panchayat chief election in West Bengal

By PTI

RAIGANJ: One person was killed and 10 others were injured when two groups clashed during the election of a village panchayat pradhan (chief) in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district today, police said.

Two groups clashed during the election of the panchayat pradhan of Panditpotta village, they said.

The two groups attacked each other with stones and bricks in which one person was killed 10 were injured, police said.

They said the injured persons have been admitted to Islampur hospital and six persons have been arrested in connection with the clash.

A district official said the election of the panchayat pradhan of the Panditpotta village was postponed today due to the clash.