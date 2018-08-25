President Kovind salutes 'characteristic grit and resilience' of Keralites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Greeting the country on the occasion of Onam, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday saluted the "characteristic grit and resilience" of the people of Kerala. Kovind tweeted, "Good wishes to fellow citizens, particularly to our brothers and sisters in Kerala, on Onam. May this festival mark a new beginning for all those in Kerala recovering in the aftermath of the floods, and gradually beginning to rebuild their lives."

He said may this festival bring peace and happiness to people, in particular to all those in Kerala who are recovering in the aftermath of the recent floods, and are gradually beginning to rebuild their lives with their characteristic grit and resilience.

According to the government, 231 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and flooding since August 8 in the state. The natural disaster has left over 10.40 lakh people in relief camps across the state. The President also extended his good wishes on the eve of the festival of Raksha Bandhan which he described as "a unique relationship of mutual trust between brothers and sisters".

Kovind issued a statement saying, "Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique relationship between brothers and sisters. Tying of a Rakhi symbolizes love, affection and mutual trust between sisters and brothers. May the spirit of this festival strengthen fraternal feelings, and inspire us to live in a society defined by universal respect for the security and dignity of women, especially of girl children."