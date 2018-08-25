Home Nation

RJD chief Lalu Prasad discharged from Mumbai hospital

The 70-year-old leader was admitted to Asian Heart Institute after being diagnosed with the illness on Monday. He is likely to fly to Patna later in the day.

Published: 25th August 2018

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has been discharged from hospital in Mumbai, after receiving treatment for chest pain and hemoglobin count.

The 70-year-old leader was admitted to Asian Heart Institute after being diagnosed with the illness on Monday. He is likely to fly to Patna later in the day.

The former Bihar chief minister was hospitalised for the second time in a span of three months. On June 19, he was rushed to the hospital following the same health disorder and was admitted for several days.

Prior to this, Lalu Prasad was also undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he was hospitalised on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail. He was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) situated in the national capital.

Lalu, who has been convicted in four cases in connection with the multi-crore-rupee fodder scam, is out on bail from the past couple of weeks.The Ranchi High Court had granted him bail in June on medical grounds till August 17.

