By PTI

DHOLPUR: Two eunuchs were found dead with their throats slit at their residence in Rajasthan's Dholpur district today, police said.

The accused had slit their throats with some sharp-edged weapons, they said, adding that a case has been registered against unidentified people.

The bodies were found lying on a bed.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumari (65) and Geeta (25), Dholpur Superintendent of Police D D Singh said.