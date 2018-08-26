Home Nation

10 feared trapped as four-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad's Odhav area, rescue operations underway

Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation, Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said.

Fire fighters and people try to clear debris of a four-storey government building collapsed in Ahmedabad on Sunday August 26 2018. | PTI

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: At least 10 people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Ahmedabad's Odhav area on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Jadeja said, "Teams of Municipal Corporation, state government, National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade are carrying out rescue operations. Five NDRF teams are deployed. Required machinery will be deployed immediately."

According to Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt, two people have been rescued so far. "10 people are feared trapped. Two people have been rescued from under the debris. There were total 32 flats in the building, notice was given and it was vacated. It will later be ascertained how they entered again today. The rescue operations are underway," Bhatt said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

