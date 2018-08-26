Home Nation

Ahmedabad building collapse: Four rescued so far, rescue operations underway

Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said it was likely that 8-10 people were trapped under the debris but added that the exact number of those trapped was still not known.

Published: 26th August 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Fire fighters and people try to clear debris of a four-storey government building collapsed in Ahmedabad on Sunday August 26 2018. | PTI

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four people were rescued even as some were feared trapped after two building blocks constructed under a government housing scheme nearly two decades ago collapsed in Odhav locality today, officials said.

He said these teams were using modern equipment for the rescue operation.

"The blocks were vacated yesterday by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials after it appeared that the building might collapse any time. But a few residents came back today and were inside the building when it collapsed," Jadeja said.

Jadeja said it was likely that 8-10 people were trapped under the debris but added that the exact number of those trapped was still not known.

AMC Assistant Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said four people had been rescued so far.

"Some residents had returned to the building today due to rains despite them AMC officials asking people to vacate their houses," said Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel.

AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra said two blocks of the building of the government colony, each having around 150 residents, collapsed completely.

"After noticing damage, we got the buildings vacated yesterday. Around 300 people had vacated, but some of the residents returned. Some of them are still trapped," Nehra said.

Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani directed the district collector to take the services of the NDRF to evacuate the trapped people, a government official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ahmedabad Odhav Building collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6