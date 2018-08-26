Ahmedabad building collapse: Four rescued so far, rescue operations underway

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four people were rescued even as some were feared trapped after two building blocks constructed under a government housing scheme nearly two decades ago collapsed in Odhav locality today, officials said.

He said these teams were using modern equipment for the rescue operation.

"The blocks were vacated yesterday by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials after it appeared that the building might collapse any time. But a few residents came back today and were inside the building when it collapsed," Jadeja said.

#SpotVisuals: Rescue operation is underway at Ahmedabad's Odhav area where a four-storey building collapsed earlier today. Two people have been rescued. 10 people are still feared trapped under the debris. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/FGFw9wpEUz — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2018

Jadeja said it was likely that 8-10 people were trapped under the debris but added that the exact number of those trapped was still not known.

AMC Assistant Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said four people had been rescued so far.

2 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have left from Gandhinagar for Ahmedabad's Odhav area where a four-storey building collapsed earlier today. Two people have been rescued. 10 people are still feared trapped under the debris. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/kUhb2kaMBK — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2018

"Some residents had returned to the building today due to rains despite them AMC officials asking people to vacate their houses," said Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel.

AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra said two blocks of the building of the government colony, each having around 150 residents, collapsed completely.

"After noticing damage, we got the buildings vacated yesterday. Around 300 people had vacated, but some of the residents returned. Some of them are still trapped," Nehra said.

Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani directed the district collector to take the services of the NDRF to evacuate the trapped people, a government official said.