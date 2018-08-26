Home Nation

Amarnath Yatra concludes, 2.85 lakh pilgrims visit cave shrine this year

An official said 38 people, including yatris, service providers and ponywallas, died during the course of nearly two month Amarnath yatra this year.

Ponywalas arrive at the base camp for Amarnath pilgrims at Baltal, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Thursday, June 28, 2018. | (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The nearly two-month long annual Amarnath yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas in Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Sunday with over 2.85 lakh pilgrims offering obeisance at the cave shrine.

Additional Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) Bhupinder Kumar disclosed that 2,85,006 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine during this year's pilgrimage, which commenced on June 28 from both the Baltal and the Pahalgam routes.

The annual pilgrimage concluded today on Shravan Purnima, amid chanting of religious hymns in the spiritual ambience in the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. This year tight security arrangements were put in place for the yatra. The authorities had deployed about 40,000 police, army and paramilitary forces personnel for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

The security convoys were also escorting the yatra vehicles from Jammu to the cave shrine. Without the security deployment, the yatra vehicles were not allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine. The security agencies for the first time used Radio Frequency (RF) tags to keep track on Amarnath-bound yatri vehicles. The security arrangements for yatra were tightened this year following last year's militant attack on yatri vehicle in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which eight pilgrims were killed over a dozen injured.

An official said 38 people, including yatris, service providers and ponywallas, died during the course of nearly two month Amarnath yatra this year. The deaths were caused by accidents, natural causes and weather-related incidents.

In 2017, 2.60 lakh pilgrims had visited the cave shrine.

