Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Naval and Engineering

RNAVAL operates country's largest integrated shipbuilding facility. It has obtained licence and contract to build warships.

Published: 26th August 2018 12:54 AM

RCom Chairman Anil Ambani addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday

Anil Ambani (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNAVAL) today said Anil D Ambani has resigned as director of the company with immediate effect.

Ambani has resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies, RNAVAL said in a regulatory filing.

RNAVAL operates country's largest integrated shipbuilding facility. It has obtained licence and contract to build warships.

 

