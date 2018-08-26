Home Nation

Attacks on Vasundhara Raje's Gaurav Yatra: Rajasthan CM, Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot trade barbs

Raje accused Gehlot of instigating the protesters in the Jodhpur region, which is considered to be a Congress bastion. Gehlot said the protest and the attack seem to be the BJP’s conspiracy.

Published: 26th August 2018 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot traded barbs after her ongoing Gaurav Yatra faced stone pelting and sloganeering at Osian and Peepad in Jodhpur division.

Raje accused Gehlot of instigating the protesters in the Jodhpur region, which is considered to be a Congress bastion. Gehlot, on his part, said the protest and the attack seem to be the BJP’s conspiracy to draw public attention towards Raje’s Yatra.

On Saturday, Raje was addressing a public meeting at Osian when some people shouted anti-Raje slogans. Also, on her way to Bawari village, Raje’s convoy faced stone pelting in which window panes of the car in which Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf was travelling were shattered.

The situation became tense when Raje’s rath reached Peepad at night when some people waved black flags and shouted slogans in favour of Gehlot.

Soon, another incident of stone pelting took place in front of the Dak Bungalow area. Raje instructed the police to get hold of the protesters, but they had fled by then.

TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Vasundhara Raje Gaurav Yatra

