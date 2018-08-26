Case of Bhojpur murder case and stripping of woman solved: Bihar police

By PTI

ARA: The Bhojpur district police today claimed to have solved the murder case of a 19-year-old man, the recovery of whose body had led to violence, arson and stripping and parading of a woman earlier this week.

The body of Vimalesh Sah was found adjacent to a railway track in Bihiyan on August 20.

Suspecting that those living in a red light area nearby could have killed the man, people of Damodarpur village had torched several shops, assaulted shopkeepers and dragged a woman out on street, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked.

Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar said Sah had visited a woman of the red light area where he was strangulated to death over some monetary dispute.

Four persons, including two women, dumped the body near the railway track, the SP told reporters.

Altogether 21 persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, the subsequent violence and outraging the modesty of the woman, he said.

The mob had also hurled stones at a train that was passing through the area before a police team arrived and quelled the violence.

Police also pasted arrest warrants on the wall of the house of five other persons allegedly involved in the violence, the SP said.

Eight policemen were placed under suspension on August 20 for dereliction of duty.