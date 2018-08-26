Home Nation

Case of Bhojpur murder case and stripping of woman solved: Bihar police

The body of 19-year-old Vimalesh Sah was found adjacent to a railway track in Bihiyan on August 20.

Published: 26th August 2018 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

The rape of three minors in a single day has shaken Rajasthan - a state that records one of the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

Image for representational purpose only. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

ARA: The Bhojpur district police today claimed to have solved the murder case of a 19-year-old man, the recovery of whose body had led to violence, arson and stripping and parading of a woman earlier this week.

The body of Vimalesh Sah was found adjacent to a railway track in Bihiyan on August 20.

Suspecting that those living in a red light area nearby could have killed the man, people of Damodarpur village had torched several shops, assaulted shopkeepers and dragged a woman out on street, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked.

Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar said Sah had visited a woman of the red light area where he was strangulated to death over some monetary dispute.

Four persons, including two women, dumped the body near the railway track, the SP told reporters.

Altogether 21 persons have been arrested in connection with the killing, the subsequent violence and outraging the modesty of the woman, he said.

The mob had also hurled stones at a train that was passing through the area before a police team arrived and quelled the violence.

Police also pasted arrest warrants on the wall of the house of five other persons allegedly involved in the violence, the SP said.

Eight policemen were placed under suspension on August 20 for dereliction of duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6