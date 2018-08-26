Chhattisgarh HC issues notices over petition citing 'different yardstick' in appointment of two VCs

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has issued notices to the state government, and three senior officials of the Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication following a petition that challenged the appointment of the vice-chancellor.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, a medical professional, has petitioned that the journalism university vice-chancellor Prof Man Singh Parmar himself did not meet all the mandatory requisite qualifications for appointment to the top post.

As per the UGC regulation, a candidate to be appointed as the vice-chancellor should be a distinguished academician with a minimum of 10 years of experience as a university professor.

In his submission, Gupta said that Prof Parmar didn't even have five years of experience and the state government still appointed him as the vice-chancellor.

"In a similar case, Chhattisgarh had cancelled the appointment of Prof Sadanand Sahi who was earlier appointment appointed as the VC of Bilaspur university in 2017. He too fell short by few months to complete the mandatory experience of 10 years. How could there be a different yardstick for the same post in two different universities?" the petitioner contended.

Prof Sahi was removed after some individuals had submitted their complaints to the Raj Bhavan and the state higher education department.

"When the appointment of Prof Sahi was cancelled in June 2017 on legal grounds and, rightly so, in accordance to the UGC norms, why Prof Parmar, who was designated as the V-C in April 2015 and doesn't fulfil the same eligible condition, is allowed to continue even when there were complaints against him?" the petitioner’s counsel Satish Chandra Verma asked.

The petitioner expressed surprise that Prof Parmar applied for the post knowing well he that didn't have the requisite experience and that the selection panel too recommended his name. "Every citizen is entitled to be treated equally under the provisions of the Constitution. But in the present case of Parmar's appointment, there is a clear case of discrimination," he said.

Verma told TNIE that the high court admitted the petition and issued notices to the chancellor, the vice-chancellor and the registrar of the university.