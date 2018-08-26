Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee remembers Mother Teresa on 108th birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday remembered Mother Teresa on the occasion of her 108th birth anniversary.

Published: 26th August 2018 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday remembered Mother Teresa on the occasion of her 108th birth anniversary.

"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. Fondly remembering Mother Teresa (Saint Teresa of Calcutta) on her birth anniversary," she wrote on Twitter.

The Vatican had declared Mother Teresa Patron Saint of the 'Archdiocese of Calcutta' on September 6 last year in recognition of her selfless service towards helping the poor and the underprivileged in the city.

She was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

At central Kolkata's Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, a large number of devotees from the city and abroad gathered since morning to pay homeage to their 'mother'.

The nuns and shelter home inmates, along with general public, lit candles and offered prayers in her memory.

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910 at Skopje in Macedonia. She passed away on September 5, 1997 in Kolkata at the age of 86.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Mother Teresa birth anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5