Home Nation

Man gets death sentence for raping, killing deaf and mute girl in Chhattisgarh

The convict, a resident of Khursipar locality in Durg, had raped the speech and hearing-impaired girl, residing in the same area, on February 25, 2015, and then smothered her to death

Published: 26th August 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAIPUR: A 24-year-old man has been awarded death sentence by a court in Chhattisgarh's Durg district for raping and murdering a five-year-old deaf and mute girl in 2015.

Special Judge, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Shubhra Pachouri, pronounced Ram Sona, guilty on Friday and sentenced him to death, Durg's Additional Public Prosecutor Kamal Kishore Verma told PTI.

The court also awarded five years' imprisonment each to his mother Kunti Sona (42) and friend Amrit Singh (23) for concealing evidence of the offence.

The convict, a resident of Khursipar locality in Durg, had raped the speech and hearing-impaired girl, residing in the same area, on February 25, 2015, and then smothered her to death, Verma said.

Later, his mother and friend helped him to pack the body in a plastic bag and dumped it at a secluded place in the district, located around 45 km from here, he said.

During the course of investigation into the case, Ram Sona's mother admitted to the crime and the three were subsequently arrested, he said.

This is the first case in which the Durg district court has handed death sentence to a rape accused, the prosecutor claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Death sentence mute girl rape and muder Chattisgarh mute girl rape Ram Sona

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image of a Delhi metro Train used for representational purpose only.
Delhi Metro to run extra trips on Raksha Bandhan
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi confirm pregnancy rumours with adorable photos. (Instagram)
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi confirm pregnancy rumours with adorable photos
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5