Naxal killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Naxal was today killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district, police said.

The skirmish took place this morning in a forest near Kalepal village under Benoor police station area, district Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

After receiving information about presence of rebels between Chinari and Kalepal villages, around 350 km from Raipur, a squad of the police's District Reserve Guard was sent to the spot, he said.

The security forces came under fire from the Naxals near Kalepal, leading to a gun battle, Shukla said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the rebels fled and the body of Soma Vadde, a member of Bayanar Local Organisation Squad of Maoists, was found subsequently, he said.

Police also recovered a country-made gun, the SP said, adding that a search operation to nab other rebels was underway.