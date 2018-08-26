On second day of fast, Patidar leader Hardik Patel receives support from RJD, TMC

Home Nation

Apart from quota for Patidars in government jobs and education, Hardik Patel, who heads the Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti (PAAS), has been demanding a loan waiver for farmers in the state.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti PAAS leader Hardik Patel sits on an indefinite hunger strike for reservation in Ahmedabad on Sunday August 26 2018. | PTI

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who is on an indefinite hunger strike for the quota demand, received support today from parties like the TMC and the RJD.

Former railway minister and TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, representatives of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of Bihar leader Jitan Ram Manjhi called on Hardik Patel today at his residence near Ahmedabad, the venue of the fast, to extend their support.

The opposition Congress in Gujarat had already supported Hardik Patel's demands while criticising the ruling BJP government.

The PAAS leader began the fast at 3 pm yesterday in the presence of his supporters and several Congress MLAs at his residence near Greenwood Resort.

A large number of women lined up today at the venue to tie him a Rakhi on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Bharat Bhushan Mandal, an RJD representative, said his party stood with Hardik Patel in his fight.

"Hardik is emerging as a national leader as the state government is trying to suppress his demand strongly," Mandal said.

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and others are likely to visit Hardik in the coming days, he said.

A medical team from a government hospital conducted his health check-up.

A doctor, who was part of the team, said Hardik Patel's health is normal and that he was advised to take a liquid diet.

His supporters sang 'bhajans' and observed a symbolic fast in his support at the venue.

Earlier this month, Hardik Patel had announced that he would sit on fast at a ground in Nikol area in Ahmedabad.

However, the authorities denied him permission, saying the spot sought by the quota leader had been turned into a parking lot.

Hardik Patel then approached Gandhinagar collector, seeking Satyagrah Chhavni as an alternative place, but his request was turned down.

Ahmedabad district magistrate had imposed section 144 of the CrPC, preventing gathering of more than four persons.

After beginning his hunger strike, Hardik Patel had claimed the police detained 16,000 of his supporters and set up barricades and blockades on the highways leading to Ahmedabad to stall others from joining him.

However, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) R B Bhrambhatt had put the number of people detained at 158.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the roads leading to Hardik Patel's residence where people visiting him are being subjected to intense checking.

Clashes had broken out during a quota agitation led by him on August 25, 2015, leading to the death of 14 people and large-scale destruction of public property.

