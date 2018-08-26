Home Nation

Over 4,800 persons arrested in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district

Bhind Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares also said that police stations were issuing notices to all such persons against whom court warrants are pending.

BHIND: In view of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year, police in the state's Bhind district have arrested over 4,800 persons against whom different types of warrants were pending, a senior official said today.

"Our main focus is to act on the pending warrants in view of ensuing elections. So far this year, 1,015 out of 3,461 criminals, against whom permanent warrants were pending, have been arrested. Another 3,861 out of 5,542 criminals, against whom arrest warrants had been issued, were caught and presented in court," Alvares said.

He said that the police would ask polling authorities to remove the names of those people from the voters list against whom warrants were pending but who were unavailable at their current addresses.

