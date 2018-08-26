Home Nation

PM Modi congratulates 'daughters' from India for winning medals in Asian Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said medals in sports such as Wushu and rowing are not just medals but an evidence of the sky-high spirits of the Indian players.

Published: 26th August 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Heena Sidhu

Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A large number of "daughters" from India winning medals in the Asian Games, underway in Indonesia, is a positive sign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

The prime minister, in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, also said podium finish in those sports in which the country has not performed well in the past is an evidence of the sky-high spirit of the players.

He said the attention of crores of Indians is focused on the Asian Games and every morning people look at newspapers, TV and social media to check if Indian players have won medals.

"I wish to congratulate all players who have won medals for the country. I extend my best wishes to those players who are yet to compete. Indian players are performing exceedingly well in shooting and wrestling but our players are winning medals in those competitions too in which our performance has not been so good earlier," the PM said.

He said medals in sports such as Wushu and rowing are not just medals but an evidence of the sky-high spirits of the Indian players.

"Among those winning medals for our country are a large number of our daughters which is a very positive sign; so much so, that youngsters of only 15-16 years of age. This too is a very positive indication that most of the medal-winners hail from small towns and villages," he said.

Wishing people ahead of National Sports Day on August 29, Modi requested the public to make it a point to take up sports and take care of their fitness.

"Because only a healthy India will build a developed and prosperous India. When India will be fit, only then India's future will be bright," he said.

