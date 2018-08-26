Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi rubbing salt into wounds of Sikhs: BJP on 1984 riots

BJP's national secretary R P Singh said Gandhi was trying to wash his party's hands of its alleged culpability in the riots, which had broken out following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Published: 26th August 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP today accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of rubbing salt into the wounds of Sikhs with his comments that his party was not involved in the 1984 riots against the community and said that it amounted to denying them justice.

BJP's national secretary R P Singh said Gandhi was trying to wash his party's hands of its alleged culpability in the riots, which had broken out following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to the UK, told an audience of UK-based parliamentarians and local leaders on Saturday that the incident was a tragedy and painful experiences, but disagreed with the view that the Congress was "involved".

Singh said, Sikhs are already troubled due to lack of justice and such comments by Gandhi would vitiate the atmosphere and may push certain people in the same cycle of violence that was seen in 1980s.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader said Congress leader Manmohan Singh had as prime minister apologised for anti-Sikh riots and the then party president Sonia Gandhi had expressed regret.

"What was this apology from prime minister and regret from Congress president then all about," Singh asked.

The Congress was forced to cancel its leader Kamal Nath's appointment as Punjab assembly polls in-charge following angry reaction from the community, whose members have alleged his involvement in the violence, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5