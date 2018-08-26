Home Nation

Raksha Bandhan: Sushma Swaraj ties rakhi to Venkaiah Naidu

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday tied Rakhi to Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Published: 26th August 2018 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday tied Rakhi to Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday tied Rakhi to Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu greeted the nation, saying, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. The Festival reaffirms the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters. It promotes and strengthens unity and harmonious coexistence."

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the love and bonding between brothers and sisters. On the day, sisters tie a rakhi on her brother's wrist, symbolising the former's love and prayers for the latter's well-being.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation earlier in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rakhi Raksha Bandhan Sushma Swaraj Venkaiah Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5