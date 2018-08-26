Home Nation

Still waiting to be assigned responsibilities by party: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav today said he was still waiting to be assigned some responsibility by the party.

Published: 26th August 2018 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. | File Photo

By PTI

He was here to attend Rakshabandhan celebrations here.

"For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me," Yadav told reporters.

He was here to attend Rakshabandhan celebrations here.

"For the past one-and-half years, I have been waiting, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility to me," Yadav told reporters.

"If we contest elections together, it will leave a positive impact on the common man," he said in an apparent reference to SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

"But, almost one-and-half years have passed, and for how long will I tolerate being ignored," Yadav said.

"I want that we should contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together," the senior SP leader said.

"I always respect Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and I am with him. But those who do not respect him, should respect him," he said.

