Article 35-A row: Clashes erupt in south Kashmir over rumours, police appeals for calm

By UNI

ANANTNAG: Clashes erupted in several parts of south Kashmir, where security forces fired in the air, burst teargas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse demonstrators who hit the streets after rumours that Article 35-A has been scrapped.

However, a police spokesman refuted the media reports and requested people to maintain calm and not to pay heed to rumours. Life came to halt in Anantnag and parts of Pulwama district in south Kashmir after rumours that Article 35-A has been scrapped.

READ| Article 35-A row: Over dozen National Conference workers booked for raising 'Azadi' slogans in Poonch

People, mostly youths, hit the streets at several areas, including Lal Chowk in the main town, raising slogans opposing any move to weaken the Article.

Shops and business establishments were closed and traffic also went off the roads. Educational institutions asked parents to take their children back to home after the protests.

Security forces resorted to lathicharge and burst teargas shells after the demonstrators refused to disperse. Later security forces fired several rounds in the air, official source said adding the clashes were going on when the reports last came in.

Similar reports were also reported from Pulwama also, they said adding further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said that some section of the media had circulated news regarding Article 35-A. The news is refuted as baseless, he said adding people are request to maintain calm and not to pay any heed to rumours.

He said the main hearing on Article 35 A is on August 31st. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik, has called for a general strike for two days from August 30 against any move to weaken the Article.