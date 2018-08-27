Bihar shelter home rapes: CBI submits report on progress in probe to Patna High Court; Bench praises media

By Express News Service

PATNA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted a report on its ongoing probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuses case to Patna High Court in a sealed envelope.

The report was submitted before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Mukesh R Shah and Justice Ravi Ranjan by CBI counsel Sanjay Kumar. The high court, which is monitoring the probe, had on Thursday pulled up the central agency for failing to submit before it a report on the progress of the probe and for transferring the SP heading the probe.

Even though the report submitted to the court contained an explanation regarding the transfer of the SP in the middle of the probe, the high court asked CBI to present before it the full details about the transfer and the official correspondence around it. The court posted the matter for a hearing on Tuesday.

While the Bench had, in its last hearing on August 23, prohibited the media from publishing or telecasting any news regarding the CBI probe into the shelter home sexual abuses case, the media was praised by the Bench on Monday.

“The media has played an important role in bringing out the facts related to the shelter home case. I am not against the media or freedom of speech, but sometimes restrictions have to be imposed in the larger interest. Media trial is not proper,” observed Chief Justice Mukesh R Shah while hearing CBI’s reply in the case.

The high court may issue a set of guidelines about media coverage of the case and the ongoing probe on Tuesday, said court sources. The prohibition imposed by the Bench earlier has sparked protests from the media fraternity and the Opposition parties.

The sudden transfer of the SP, JP Mishra, who was investigating officer of the shelter home case since it was taken over by CBI on July 29, was suddenly shifted from CBI’s Special Crime Branch unit and attached to the office of the DIG in Patna on August 21.

While CBI said it was a “routine transfer,” the Opposition parties decried the move, saying it raised suspicion that the direction of the probe was being influenced in order to protect powerful people linked to the case.