BJP MPs in Parliament panel stall adoption of draft critical of demonetisation

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A section of BJP MPs, who are para t of parliamentary panel, have stalled the adoption of the report which criticizes demonetisation.

“Demonetisation was a decision of great ramifications, which lead to at least one percentage point GDP loss and unemployment in informal sectors due to cash crunch," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Veerappa Moily, said in its draft report. The panel also has former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The dissent note, written by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, was signed by almost all BJP MPs of the 31-member panel and was sent to Moily.

“Demonetisation was the mother of all reforms,” Dubey said in the note, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative was backed by all citizens in the national interest.

“The decision (of implementing demonetization) chocked the supply of black money and improved inflation outlook,” the note, which has the signatures of 11 BJP MPs, said.

Apart from the former Prime Minister, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance comprises has several senior Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Since the majority in the panel is with the BJP, it has not been able to adopt the draft report.

The committee has been examining the Centre’s decision of demonetisation for almost two years and had called top officials of the Finance Ministry and the RBI governor before it for an explanation.

In its annual report for 2016-17, the RBI had disclosed that all but about one per cent of the scrapped old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 had come back into the system.

The government had on November 8, banned the old notes in an attempt to weed out black money in the country.

The old notes were allowed to be deposited in banks, with unusual deposits coming under income tax scrutiny.

The government replaced the old Rs 500 notes with new ones, but no replacement for Rs 1,000 notes has been made. Instead, new Rs 2,000 notes was introduced post the note-ban.