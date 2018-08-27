BJP to blow poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh at workers’ ‘Mahakumbh’ on September 25

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eyeing a fourth consecutive term in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP will blow the poll bugle at ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ (grand assembly of party workers) at Bhopal’s Jamboree Ground on September 25 — the 102nd birth anniversary of Jan Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya — where party president Amit Shah will address the booth-level party workers.

“This will be the third Karyakarta Mahakumbh after similar gatherings of party workers before the 2008 and the 2013 Assembly polls, where workers from every nook and cranny of MP will take a vow to ensure that the party comes to power for the fourth time,” state BJP chief and Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh said on Monday.

“We also expect to get the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the massive event. Several other senior national and state BJP leaders, including the chief minister, will be present at the Mahakumbh,” he added.

In both 2008 and 2013, the BJP formally launched its poll campaign at the Karyakarta Mahakumbh, which also saw the conclusion of statewide Jan Ashirwad Yatra of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “But this time, we will ensure that the CM’s ongoing statewide Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which is drawing huge crowds everywhere, continues to connect with people till the elections,” said Singh.

“The Bhoomi Pujan (foundation ceremony) for the Mahakumbh will be held on Krishna Janmashthami on September 3, while the online registration for the Mahakumbh will be done by workers on September 17,” he added.

Exuding confidence about winning the year-end elections with many more seats than in 2013, Singh said that 207 out of the total 230 Assembly seats in the state have been won at least once by the party. “So, we are targeting to win 200-plus seats this time, which will be much more than 165 seats won in 2013 polls.”