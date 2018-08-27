Home Nation

BJP tweets video on Rajiv Gandhi's 'big tree fall' jibe, targets Rahul on 1984 riots

The video released by BJP's official Twitter handle said - "Now Rahul Gandhi wants us to believe that No One Killed the Sikhs.

Published: 27th August 2018

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Not keen to let Congress party escape the scrutiny for its alleged involvement in the infamous 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the BJP on Monday released a video on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's remarks about 'earth-shaking when a big tree falls' and Rahul Gandhi admitting about 'some Congressmen' involvement in the genocide.

#RahulLiesOn1984".

The video has footage of Rajiv Gandhi's speech wherein the then Prime Minister says: "Jab bhi koi bara per geerta hae to dharti thori hilti hae (Whenever a big tree falls, the earth shakes)".

The controversial remarks have been over the years interpreted by Congress detractors as an 'attempt' to justify the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and adjoining areas aftermath the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

The '1984 Sikh Massacre' is taken as an 'organised pogrom' in response to the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. Official estimates put 2,800 killed across India, including 2100 in Delhi.

In another video footage, Rahul Gandhi admitted in 2014 in a television interview that "some Congressmen probably were involved" in the mayhem.

However, in his latest interaction in London, Mr Gandhi brought back the 1984 carnage back to the public debate by stating that "I don't agree" about Congress party's involvement.

Meanwhile, H S Phoolka, a prominent lawyer and fighting the cause of riot-victim Sikhs, has also flayed Rahul Gandhi's remarks and claimed that he has evidence of Congress party's involvement.

