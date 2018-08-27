Home Nation

Court-martial proceedings stare Maj Gogoi in the face as Army probe indicts him

The probe indicted him for fraternising with a local woman in violation of norms, and being away from his place of duty while in an operational area.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Major Leetul Gogoi

Major Leetul Gogoi (Screengrab | YouTube)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Major Leetul Gogoi, who used a youngster as a human shield against stone pelters in Kashmir last year, is likely to face a court martial as the Army’s Court of Inquiry (CoI) has indicted him and ordered disciplinary action in the Srinagar hotel case. The CoI, ordered after he was caught with a girl and another army man at Hotel Grand Mamta in Dalgate, Srinagar, has held him accountable for “fraternising” with a local woman in violation of guidelines and being away from his place of duty while in an operational area, sources said. 

They added that the CoI submitted its findings to the Convening Authority earlier this month and ordered disciplinary action against Gogoi for breaching discipline and leaving the camp without intimating his seniors. The Major, who in April 2017 tied a youngster to the bonnet of an army vehicle during the bypolls to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, had booked a room for two at the Srinagar hotel in the name of a businessman. The booking was done online. 

However, the hotel staff denied Gogoi accommodation when they saw him with a local girl. The Major and the other army man then had an altercation with the staff of the hotel and locals. The cops detained the two, along with the girl, and lodged them in the Khanyar police station. They were released after questioning. The woman had said she went to the hotel willingly. An army official told The New Indian Express that ordering of disciplinary action against Gogoi was the first step towards his court-martial.

The charges

The probe indicted him for fraternising with a local woman in violation of norms, and being away from his place of duty while in an operational area. He could now be shifted from his present area of posting

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farooq Ahmed Dar human shield Leetul Gogoi Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love