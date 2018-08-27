Curfew relaxed for four hours in Rajasthan's Malpura town after clashes between kanwariyas, locals

By PTI

JAIPUR: Curfew was relaxed for four hours today in violence-hit Malpura town of Rajasthan's Tonk district where fifteen kanwariyas were injured in a clash with local people, police said.

Curfew is in force in Malpura town from the last four days and 30 people have been arrested so far, they said.

No fresh incidence of violence occurred in curfew-hit areas and considering the law and order situation, the clampdown was relaxed for four hours from 10 am to 2 pm today.

However, mobile internet services remain suspended, Station House Officer at Malpura Police Station, Navneet Bihari Vyas, said.

He said a few accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tension gripped the area after some miscreants hurled stones on kanwariyas while they were passing through a Muslim-dominated area on August 23.

The attack was followed by arson in which a vehicle was torched, forcing the authorities to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area.