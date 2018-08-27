Home Nation

Deoria shelter home case: Yogi Adityananth slams Opposition for disrupting Assembly

Referring to the Deoria shelter home case, the UP CM said the facts that had emerged in the probe indicated that if anyone was to be blamed, it was the previous governments.

Published: 27th August 2018

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is the best the state has seen in the last 15 years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed today as he lashed at the Opposition for disrupting the state Assembly on the issue of handling crime.

"Not just in the state but in the entire country it has been accepted that law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved and an indicator of this is that investment is flowing in," Adityanath said as he accused the opposition parties of working with a "negative attitude".

The chief minister was speaking to mediapersons after the state Assembly was adjourned for the day following noisy protests by opposition members over the Deoria shelter home case.

It is very unfortunate that the House, which is meant for discussing serious issues, is being used for raising unnecessary slogans, the chief minister said.

"I feel to hide their own incompetence and avoid becoming a laughing stock, they are raising a matter (Deoria case) that is sub-judice and being monitored by the High Court," Adityanath said.

The House has 403 elected MLAs but a handful of people are holding it hostage and encroaching upon the rights of others, Adityanath said adding it was "not a good sign" for democracy.

Referring to the Deoria shelter home case, he said the facts that had emerged in the probe indicated that if anyone was to be blamed, it was the previous governments.

The shelter home got recognition in 2009 and was getting grants till 2017, he said.

"We have taken action against the DM and the SP and all those found lax and have also recommended a CBI inquiry. A three-member committee is carrying out the probe till the CBI takes over and High Count is monitoring the matter," he said.

On August 6, 24 girls were rescued from a shelter home in Deoria after allegations of abuse came to light.

We have emphatically curbed loot and other activities of criminal elements who had entered politics," Adityanath said.

"I can understand the problem of the SP, the Congress and others in this regard," he said.

He said the crime rate in the state was lesser than what was under the previous government and FIRs were being lodged.

The National Crime Records Bureau clearly believes that crime control is determined by the common people's perception, he said.

