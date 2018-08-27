Home Nation

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to meet Pakistan counterpart for UNGA

Published: 27th August 2018 12:20 PM

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (File| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is likely to meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York next month, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA).

Both the foreign ministers will be present at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which will begin on September 18.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Imran Khan on being sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Last week, Pakistan signaled that Imran Khan may not be able to attend the meet in order to cut down government expenses. However, senior Pakistani diplomats urged him to reconsider the decision, saying that representing Pakistan was not a waste of funds, particularly on key issues like Kashmir and Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

Earlier on August 22, Khan expressed interest with regards to a meeting between Swaraj and Qureshi, stating that both the countries must engage in dialogue to resolve their differences.

