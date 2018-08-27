Home Nation

High Court directs Bihar government to ban plastic bags

A bench comprising Patna High Court Chief Justice M.R. Shah asked the state government to make a law on the ban and to use the media to create awareness.

By IANS

PATNA: The Patna High Court on Monday directed the Bihar government to impose a ban on the usage of plastic bags.

It slated the next hearing for September 24.

Last week, a draft notification was circulated for a blanket ban on the manufacture, import, storage, transport, sale and use of plastic after seeking objections and suggestions from civilians, institutions, and stakeholders.

According to the notification, the plastic bags are non-biodegradable, produce toxic gases on burning, cause blocking of sewers and drains, reduce soil fertility and pose a threat to the life of cattle.

No one will sell, store, distribute or use any kind of plastic bag for storing or dispensing edible or non-edible goods in the jurisdiction of all municipal corporations, municipal councils, and Nagar panchayats, it added.

