Himachal Pradesh cop suspended for misbehaving with Geological Survey of India official

By UNI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday suspended its head constable for allegedly misbehaving with a lady official of the Geological Survey of India in Una district.

Una SP Diwakar Sharma said that he got a call from the GSI officer at around 0130 hrs, alleging misconduct by Surjeet Singh, posted at Mehatpur entry post.

The SP rushed to the spot, some 15 km from Una and found the head constable in an inebriated state during his duty.

Following the confirmation of the incident, he was ordered suspension on the spot, Mr Sharma added.

A departmental probe has been ordered against the cop, who was summoned to remain present in police lines in Jhalera.

The SP also issued showcause notice to the SHO, Sadar and In-charge of Mehatpur police post for lacking in command and control on the entry point.

Mehatpur barrier is one of the sensitive entry points on HP-Punjab borders and after the complaints of pedaling of Narcotics and synthetic drugs in the state, Himachal police has kept constant deployment on this border.

The GSI officer was travelling from Chandigarh to Nagrota Surian with her family, the SP said.

The district police chief grabbed media headlines recently after issuing unique advisory to police personnel posted on the entry points and Naka, not to keep more than Rs 200 cash with them.