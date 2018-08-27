Home Nation

Hundreds booked for rioting after clash broke out between two communities in Uttar Pradesh

The clash was a result of a spat between a watchman and a teenaged girl outside the gurudwara when the watchman objected to the girl putting up a cart to sell rakhis outside the gurudwara.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Over 80 identified and hundreds of unidentified people were booked for rioting and damaging public property in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur area after a clash broke out between two communities outside a gurudwara, police said on Sunday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya, Sunday’s fracas was the result of a spat between a watchman and a teenaged girl outside the gurudwara on Saturday.
“Tension erupted on Saturday when a watchman objected to a 14-year-old girl putting up a cart to sell rakhis outside the gurudwara in Banda area of the district. The watchman allegedly hit the girl with a stick on her leg,” Shakya said.

As news of the assault on the girl spread, people from both communities reached the spot and indulged in stone pelting. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Three FIRs were registered in the case on complaints by the girl’s father, the police and Rajesh Jain a resident of Banda. Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, S Chinappa said, “Three FIRs were registered against more than 80 people from both sides and hundreds of others for rioting and damaging public property.”There is heavy police deployment in the area to maintain law and order.

A meeting of the two communities was also called by District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi to help law enforcement agencies establish peace. Tripathi said, “The culprits are being identified through the video footage of the incident, following which they will be arrested. Those responsible for vitiating the atmosphere will not be spared.”One police vehicle and two other vehicles were damaged in stone pelting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6