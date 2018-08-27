Home Nation

India, Pakistan to hold Permanent Indus Commission meet from August 29

The official said Pakistan would raise its concerns over the 1000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai hydroelectric projects on two different tributaries of River Chenab.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Indus river. (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan will hold the 115th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Lahore from August 29 to 30, to discuss various issues under Indus Waters Treaty.

A nine-member Indian delegation, led by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, PK Saxena, and comprising technical experts will arrive in Lahore for the annual meeting on August 28. The Pakistani side will be led by their Indus Commissioner, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

PIC was formed under Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, it includes the Indus commissioners of both the countries. The treaty provides for both the commissioners to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan.

The treaty specifies that the waters of three eastern rivers namely Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, had been reserved for India while that of western rivers, namely Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, are for Pakistan. However, India has unrestricted rights to develop hydroelectric power projects on the western rivers, within the specified parameters of design.

Pakistan contends that the design of two under-construction hydroelectric projects of India in Chenab basin, namely Pakal Dul (1000MW) and Lower Kalnai (48MW), violate the treaty's provisions, while the Indian side affirms its right to build these projects and holds that their design is fully in compliance of set guidelines.

The Commission is likely to hold technical discussions on the issues raised by Pakistan on these two projects. Other regular issues like data exchange and programs of tours and meetings are also likely to be taken up.

The previous meeting of the PIC was held in New Delhi from March 29 to 30, 2018. ​

