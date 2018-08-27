Jarawa kid's death in Andaman raises questions over Jarawa protection

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: A seven-year-old Jarawa child drowned in a check dam at Pottatang area of Jarawa Reserve Forest, South Andaman on last Saturday.

The drowning has raised several questions regarding the protection of the Jarawas in Andaman.

"We have received a report that some small kids were playing in that check dam and during that a 7-year-old boy died due to drowning," said Govind Ram, director of Tribal Welfare Department of Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

The cremation ceremony of the child was later done on Saturday evening by the Jarawas, sources said.

Although the administration maintains that the check dam was constructed long back by Andaman's forest department when there was a small settlement in that area inside Jarawa reserve torest, sources say it is only recently that some repair works were carried out at the check dam.