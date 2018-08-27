Home Nation

Malegaon blasts: Accused Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit seeks SIT probe into his alleged torture

Purohit was arrested for allegedly masterminding the blasts in Malegaon in 2008.

Published: 27th August 2018

A picture of the 2008 Malegaon blasts. (PTI File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit, one of the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, on Monday moved the Supreme Court and sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter pertaining to his alleged abduction and torture by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2008.

In April, the apex court also allowed Purohit to challenge the charges framed against him.

Purohit, after spending nine years in jail, was granted a conditional bail by the top court in August last year.

According to media reports, in June Purohit revealed that he was beaten, abused and tortured while he was in custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Purohit, in a letter, claimed that he was threatened to own up to a crime which he never committed.

The Malegaon blasts, that took place on September 29, 2008, killed six people and injured several others.

