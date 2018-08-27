Home Nation

Manohar Parrikar to return to Goa on Aug 29: CMO

Earlier this year, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar underwent treatment in the US for nearly three months for a pancreatic ailment.

Published: 27th August 2018

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for a review health check-up, will return to his home state on August 29, his office said here today.

Parrikar, 62, had flown to Mumbai on August 23 and was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital there.

"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to return to Goa on Wednesday," the Chief Minister's Office said in a single-line statement.

Earlier this year, Parrikar had undergone treatment in the US for nearly three months for a pancreatic ailment and returned in the last week of June.

He went to the US again earlier this month for a follow-up.

He then returned to Panaji on August 22 and the next day flew to Mumbai.

CMO officials had refused earlier to divulge further details about his health.

Parrikar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 7 and sought his intervention to address the current crisis in the state's mining sector.

