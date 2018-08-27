Maoists devise strategy to counter forces ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) on the back-foot, are changing their strategy to counter the onslaught of the security forces in the conflict zone of Bastar.

The documents seized in the recent encounter at south Bastar's Timenar (in Dantewada) sketched-out the rebels' devised plan of action the Naxalites embarked upon as the state gears up to prepare for the elections in the state.

The TNIE had earlier reported how the Maoists extended their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) beyond June that led the Chhattisgarh police strategically continue their anti-Maoist aggression as 'Operation Monsoon' in the Bastar zone. The rebels during their TCOC attempt to regain their military strength, infuse confidence among their cadres, recruit people and simultaneously mount pressure on the forces. Besides increasing TCOC till the polling gets over, the Naxals have stressed upon to engage women and children more to gather inputs and strengthen their intelligence network. Women and children usually least seen with suspicion in the tribal habitats. -"The security forces of late are often getting close to the camps of Naxalites, inflicting heavy losses and casualties. More and more women and children by Maoists are taken on to gather intelligence inputs fast to minimise their losses-", said a senior journalist Manish Gupta based in Bastar. Each Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist) have been asked to dig at least 500 ditches in tract having a high probability of troop movement in their region. The pit dug in the ground are used to plant booby trap, sharp iron crude spikes or improvised explosive devices by Naxals to inflict fatalities on the forces. Barring their military members, all other cadres even those who are engaged in gunfight will no longer wear Naxal uniform and remain in a civil dress that might pose difficulty in easily identifying them. To create panic and terror, the cadres have been asked to target public transport like buses and the rebels who surrendered. The area committees of the rebels have been given the responsibility to arrange weapons and explosives. In the villages located in the strife-torn region, the diktat has been issued to keep tribal wind instrument 'turahi', dhol-mandhar (traditional drum or percussion) and crackers to be used as alert when any threat is anticipated. The rebels have conceived haunting sound (tone) for villagers to play up to convey as forewarning. The Bastar police cited the Maoists' strategy as desperate attempt to safeguard their existence. -"We accordingly evolve our plan against them. The change in their strategy speaks high of their apprehensions they nurture regarding their survival. Our forces always remain on alert and the villagers are deeply disillusioned with the Maoists-", the Dantewada deputy inspector general of police Ratan Lal Dangi told the Express.

Naxals revise strategy:

1. TCOC extended by six months (for the first time)

2. Engage women, children to gather intelligence inputs

3. Naxal uniforms only for military cadres

4. Dhol, turahi and crackers in villages as a forewarning for naxals

5. Each Naxal Area Committee to dig 500 pits in their region6.®Create terror targeting public means of transport and the surrendered Naxalites