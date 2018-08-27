Home Nation

Meghalaya Assembly bypoll:  CM Conrad K Sangma wins from South Tura

Counting of votes for the South Tura and Ranikor Assembly by-elections in Meghalaya began today amidst tight security.

Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma won the South Tura by-election by margin of 8,400 votes, says official.

Counting of votes for the South Tura and Ranikor Assembly by-elections in Meghalaya began today amidst tight security, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is contesting from the South Tura seat as the ruling National People's Party (NPP) candidate.

Former Congress MLA Martin M Danggo, who resigned from the Assembly is the ruling NPP candidate for the Ranikor seat.

Sangma is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Charlotte W Momin by over 5800 votes after first two rounds of counting, the CEO said.

In the Ranikor seat, the United Democratic Party candidate P Marwein is leading by over 1000 votes against his nearest rival Danggo of the NPP after first two rounds of counting, the CEO said.

The by-elections to the two seats was held on August 23.

