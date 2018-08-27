Meritorious SC/ST class 10 and 12 students to get cash award

Riwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 190 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, who have fared well in their Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2017, will be felicitated by Dr Ambedkar Foundation on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar National Merit Award on Wednesday.

The award ceremony will be held in Dr Ambedkar International Centre where Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will hand over the merit certificates. “Students who have performed well from across all states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana have been invited for the function,” said an official.

The student, who has secured the highest marks, will get a cash assistance of Rs 60,000. Those coming in second and third spots will get an assistance of Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. If a girl student is not in the above three categories, she will be given a grant of Rs 40,000.

In addition, 250 special merit awards of Rs 10,000 each are given to the SC & ST students securing next highest marks, based on the state-wise population of SC & ST.