MP Assembly polls: Election Commission targets 80 per cent voter turnout

Anurag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is targeting an 80 percent voter turnout in the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh - which would be over 7 percent higher than the 72.6 percent voting percentage reported in the 2013 assembly polls in the central Indian state.

Briefing media persons about the preparations for the next assembly polls, MP chief election officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao said that as many as ten mediums will be used for educating and encouraging the voters to vote in large numbers in the coming assembly polls.

"The voting percentage in the 2008 polls was 67 percent, which jumped by over 5 percent to 72.6 percent in 2013 polls. We've raised the bar now to 80 percent voting for the next assembly polls," said Rao.

The MP CEO added that at least ten mediums have been identified to educate and motivate voters to vote in large numbers in the state.

"In each of the 230 assembly constituencies at least one vehicle uploaded with the information, education and communication material will be touring to give the voters clear information about the polling and motivate them to exercise their franchise," he said.

The MP CEO that over 1000 unauthorized hooters, sirens and number plates have been removed from vehicles across the state since June and Rs 9.67 lakh penalty realized from the offenders.

The highest numbers of such cases were reported filed in Morena district (195 cases) followed by Sidhi (176 cases). Both these districts border UP.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat will arrive in Bhopal on Monday night on two days tour. He will meet representatives of political parties, before meeting the MP CEO and nodal officers for law and order review on Tuesday.

The same day Rawat will hold a meeting with divisional commissioners, inspector general of police (Range IGs), district collectors and district police superintendents.

On Wednesday, Rawat meets the divisional commissioners, IGs, collectors and SPs again before meeting nodal officers tasked with monitoring election expenditures.