NCPCR to submit report on child safety to transport ministry

Pushkar Gireesh Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), after deliberations with education and transport secretaries of all states, will submit a report to the transport ministry on the need for safety of children in school buses.

The deliberations were held keeping in view the rising number of accidents of school vans and buses.

In the report, the NCPCR stresses on the need to use seat belts for children in school buses and vans. It also emphasizes on the need to hold school owners and trustees responsible in case of any accident.

“We must also pay attention to children falling prey to road accidents. There have been instances when the arrangement of transport has been given to such employees who are accused of sexual harassment and exploitation. In the increasing number of road accidents parents and guardians too are equally responsible in many ways, a NCPCR official said.

“The way exploitation of children is increasing, the responsibility of students should also be fixed. Several suggestions have come up that included making seat belts compulsory in the busses plying students to schools and home on which manufacturers will be contacted. When arrangements can be made in foreign countries why not in India? Tough action on the use of poor condition of busses will also be initiated,” he added.

The NCPCR also prepared a certificate course on safety of children under which school management and staff will be trained. A report in this regard will be handed over to Union road and transport ministry.