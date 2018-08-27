Patna diary

Anand ST Das By

Medicines found rotting at govt hospital



While the poor people visiting government hospitals often complain that they do not get medicines meant to be distributed free, hundreds of medicine cartons were found dumped at a government-run hospital in Patna. A surprise inspection at the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital by Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the health department, found that these medicines were purchased in 2016 and 2017. Most of the medicines will be expiring in the next three months. The health department has sent show-cause notices to officials tasked with maintaining the medicine stock. Kumar said the medicines were immediately sent to other state-run health facilities for consumption.

Pepper spray launched for women in distress



In the wake of a string of incidents of sexual violence against women, the Opposition Congress has launched a mobile app and a pepper spray for the womenfolk. ‘Indira Shakti’, the Android-based app, can be downloaded on Google Play Store. A woman can alert her friends and family members by pressing a key on the app. It ends messages to four pre-selected numbers with information about location and also makes a call to the first of the four numbers. The app was developed by the IT team of Congress, said the party’s Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil. The cans of pepper spray were distributed among nearly 2,000 women and girls on PM Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Parking bay shortage at airport causes delays



People reaching Patna by air face inordinate delays at the airport as it often takes over half an hour before they are allowed to disembark. Most planes landing at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport go through the problem, but airlines have been flooded with complaints from passengers. The delays are caused mainly due to inadequate number of parking bays for aircraft. With the airport logging 49 arrivals and 49 departures daily such delays are becoming frequent. Of the total five parking bays, one is small and suitable only for small aircraft. “We have to do with four parking bays. The unwanted delays take place when a flight arrives late or takes off late,” said airport director Rajender Singh.

Rs 100-crore shopping list for cleanliness drive



Poor sanitation being a long-standing bane in Patna, authorities are keen to improve cleanliness standards by use of modern equipment. The Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) has placed orders for the purchase of sanitation equipment and other accessories worth around J100 crore from the Centre’s government e-marketplace (GeM) portal. Deputy municipal commissioner Vishal Anand said the equipment, include four super sucker machines worth J10 crore and 10 self-propelled vacuum sweeping machines worth around J25 crore. The PMC is also buying 375 twin bin garbage tippers worth J25.50 crore, 75 twin bin dumper placers worth J18 crore and 75 fogging machines worth J4.87 crore. The shopping list also includes 405 hand carts worth J56.70 lakh, five flood control pumping machines for J25 crore and four construction excavators worth J3.20 crore.

