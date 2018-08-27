Home Nation

Police SI deployed for Yogi Adityanath's security shoots himself over domestic dispute

Vikas Singh was posted as sub-inspector at Gulahura police station in Siddharthnagar district and had come to Gorakhpur for the duty of the chief minister's security.

For representational purposes

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A sub-inspector (SI), drawn for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's security, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at his residence here apparently over a domestic dispute, the police said today.

The incident took place last evening at the residence of the deceased, Vikas Singh (35), in Gorakhpur's Budh Vihar area under the Khorabar police station limits, they said.

The sub-inspector killed himself with his service revolver.

According to the initial probe, domestic dispute seems to be the reason behind the suicide, Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Kumar Singh said.

Vikas Singh was posted as sub-inspector at Gulahura police station in Siddharthnagar district and had come to Gorakhpur for the duty of the chief minister's security, he said.

He shot himself when he was with his wife in a room, the SP said, adding that the rest of the family was on the terrace at the time of the incident.

"The revolver has been seized and his body sent for post-mortem. Information about the incident has already been sent to the Siddharthnagar superintendent of police," Vinay Kumar Singh said.

"The couple often used to fight and they were fighting on the day of incident as well. I, my mother, Vikas' daughter Sona (2) and three-month-old son Shivansh were on the terrace," the deceased SI's younger brother Abhilash Singh told reporters.

"Suddenly at around 8.00 pm we heard a shot being fired. When we came down, I saw the blood-soaked body of my brother lying on the sofa and bangles scattered on the bed," he said.

