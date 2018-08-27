Home Nation

Protests make BJP to clandestinely immerse former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes

The tribal organisations, as well as opposition Congress and the Church, were opposing immersion in the Christian-majority state by locals on the ground that it was an alien ritual. 

Published: 27th August 2018 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Widespread protests made the BJP in Nagaland to clandestinely immerse the ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday. 

The immersion was to have taken place at Doyang river in Wokha district. However, protests by various organisations in the district made the BJP leadership to conduct the ritual at a river in Dimapur district.

The tribal organisations, as well as opposition Congress and the Church, were opposing immersion in the Christian-majority state by locals on the ground that it was an “alien ritual”. 

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut questions whether Vajpayee died on August 16

The Lotha Hoho, which is the apex organisation of Lotha tribe, had earlier said the immersion of the ashes was neither a cultural practice nor religious belief. It said the Nagas’ distinct culture should not be “diluted”.

BJP Nagaland unit chief Temjen Imna Along Longkumer said despite the opposition, the immersion was performed in a very proper manner without hurting the sentiments of any.

“People are making a mountain out of a molehill without knowing the reality. Atalji’s issue is not a religious issue but a national issue. It is an issue of an icon. The minority morcha of BJP Nagaland took the lead in immersing the ashes in my presence and in the presence of party workers and leaders. As Christians, we all prayed. The priests did what they had to do,” Longkumer told TNIE.

He, however, refused to disclose the site or the river where the immersion took place. He said he had asked BJP workers to congregate at party office in Dimapur at 9 am on Monday and the protestors started gathering by 8 am. They were shouting slogans that they would not allow the immersion to take place, he said.

“In my conscience, I have done what I thought was right. Trouble may come and go. We should be ready to face brickbats along with kudos. There are talks going on social media that I may be killed. However, I am clean in my conscience. All states, including Mizoram, performed the immersion. What’s wrong in Nagaland? Social media is being misused here,” Longkumer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee ashes Atal Bihari Vajpayee ashes immersion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6